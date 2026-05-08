Thane Crime: Youth Fatally Stabbed While Defending Friend Near Railway Station; Juvenile Accused Held

Police investigate the fatal stabbing near Thane Railway Station where a youth died protecting his friend | Representational Image

Thane, May 8: A 20-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old injured in a violent stabbing incident near Thane Railway Station. The tragedy unfolded on the night of May 5 following a dispute fuelled by past animosity.

Victim had arrived at station with friends

The victim, identified as Vishal Patekar (20), had arrived at the station with three friends around 8.30 pm to see one of them off. After their friend departed, the group encountered the accused, Rajesh (name changed), on Platform 2. The group eventually moved towards the railway tracks, walking in the direction of Kalyan.

Argument escalated into fatal attack

Upon reaching a creek bridge near the station, an argument broke out. Driven by a previous grudge, Rajesh allegedly produced a sharp weapon and launched a sudden attack on a 16-year-old boy in the group. When Vishal intervened to save his younger friend, Rajesh turned the weapon on him, inflicting fatal injuries.

Injured teenager escaped for medical help

The 16-year-old managed to escape and seek medical help at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. Vishal, despite being critically wounded, reached a nearby platform area but was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Thane District Government Hospital.

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Accused juvenile taken into custody

The Thane Railway Police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder. The accused, reported to be approximately 17.5 years old, has been taken into custody. This incident has once again raised serious concerns regarding the rise of juvenile delinquency in the region.

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