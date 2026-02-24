Thane Crime: Woman Arrested For Stealing Gold From Commuter At Murbad Bus Stand; 105 Grams Recovered

Thane Police X Account

Thane: In a significant breakthrough, the Thane Rural Police have arrested a woman accused of stealing gold ornaments from a commuter’s purse at the Murbad bus stand in December of 2024. The police have recovered gold ornaments weighing approximately 9 tolas gold from the accused.

According to police officials, the incident took place on December 21, 2024. The complainant, identified as Sarikha Sanjay Ghude, was waiting at the Murbad bus stand to board a bus to Sargaon en route to her native place, Mulgaoni Umbarpada. At around 5.30 pm, as the Sargaon-bound bus arrived and passengers rushed to board, an unidentified person allegedly took advantage of the crowd and opened the chain of her purse, decamping with gold ornaments kept inside.

Following her complaint, Murbad Police registered an offence under Section 303(2) of the Indian Penal Code, vide Crime No. 322/2024 dated December 21, 2024.

Taking serious note of the rise in property-related offences in the district, Superintendent of Police, Thane Rural, Dr. D.S. Swamy, directed the Local Crime Branch to conduct a parallel investigation to trace the accused. Acting on these instructions, Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Gite of the Local Crime Branch formed multiple teams comprising subordinate officers and personnel to probe the case.

Through sustained efforts, technical analysis and inputs from confidential informants, the police traced the accused to Mumbai. The team subsequently detained Lakshmi Kisan Jadhav, a resident of Bhandup.

During interrogation, Jadhav allegedly confessed to her involvement in the theft. Police officials said the stolen gold ornaments weighing 9 tolas were recovered from her possession.

The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether she is involved in other similar offences. The probe is being conducted by Police Inspector Sonawane of Murbad Police Station.

