Thane Crime: Woman Alleges 6-Month Harassment By Deputy Station Master, MNS Workers Allegedly Assault Him At Kalyan Station | VIDEO

MNS Railway Kamgar Sena workers allegedly confronted and assaulted a deputy station master at Kalyan railway station following a woman employee’s complaint | File Photo

Kalyan, October 5, 2026: A complaint by a woman pointsman alleging six months of harassment by a deputy station master triggered a confrontation at Kalyan railway station, with members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Railway Kamgar Sena allegedly assaulting the railway official in the presence of police personnel.

Harassment Allegations

The woman employee has accused Deputy Station Master Ashutosh Kumar of allegedly sending her obscene WhatsApp messages, repeatedly asking her to visit his house and harassing her for around six months. The allegations, however, are yet to be established and are being investigated by the police.

#WATCH | #Thane: Woman Alleges 6-Month Har*ssment By Deputy Station Master, MNS Workers Allegedly A*sault Him At Kalyan Station Reported by @AzmiJourno #KalyanStation #MaharashtraNews #IndianRailways https://t.co/BEQdymuA5n — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 5, 2026

According to the complainant, she had earlier brought Kumar’s alleged conduct to the notice of the station manager. She claimed that despite raising the issue, the alleged harassment continued, following which she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

MNS Workers Confront Official

After learning about the complaint, MNS Railway Kamgar Sena leader Prathamesh Mhatre, accompanied by other workers, reached Kalyan railway station. The workers confronted Kumar and questioned him over the allegations levelled by the woman employee.

The confrontation soon escalated, and the MNS workers allegedly assaulted the deputy station master even as police personnel were present at the spot. The incident has raised questions over the workers taking the law into their own hands while demanding action on behalf of the complainant.

Police Begin Inquiry

Following the altercation, Kumar was handed over to the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP). Police are now examining both the woman’s allegations and the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault on the railway official.

Kalyan GRP Senior Police Inspector Archana Dusane confirmed that an inquiry had been initiated on the basis of the woman employee’s complaint.

An investigation has been initiated based on the woman’s complaint. Appropriate action will be taken after examining the facts and evidence that emerge during the investigation, Dusane said.

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The police are also expected to examine the alleged WhatsApp messages and other relevant material as part of the inquiry. The exact nature of the alleged misconduct and the circumstances leading to the confrontation will become clear once the investigation is completed.

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