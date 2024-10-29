Thane Crime: Woman Accuses VBA Nominee From Ulhasnagar Of Forcible Sex

Representative Image

Sanjay Gupta, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) nominee from the Ulhasnagar assembly seat, has been booked for having sexual intercourse through deceitful means. He has got interim bail, said sources.

On Saturday, a case was filed at the APMC police station in Navi Mumbai under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through false promises of marriage, employment, or promotion).

According to the FIR, the complainant said Gupta promised to take care of her and her child. On August 8, he allegedly took her to a lodge where he forcibly had sex.