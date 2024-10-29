Thane Crime: Woman Accuses VBA Nominee From Ulhasnagar Of Forcible Sex

Sanjay Gupta, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) nominee from the Ulhasnagar assembly seat, has been booked for having sexual intercourse through deceitful means. He has got interim bail, said sources.
On Saturday, a case was filed at the APMC police station in Navi Mumbai under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through false promises of marriage, employment, or promotion).
Read Also
Thane Mob Beating Case: Shantinagar Police Dispatch Team To UP To Arrest Suspect In Killing Of...
According to the FIR, the complainant said Gupta promised to take care of her and her child. On August 8, he allegedly took her to a lodge where he forcibly had sex.
FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Prayer Meeting At Santacruz School Halted Amid Allegations Of Religious Conversions
Mumbai: Wadala Resident Fights For Pet Rights, Appeals District Commission's Rejection Of Uber Complaint
Bombay HC Quashes Complaint Against Former Go First CEO For Data Theft
Bandra Terminus Stampede: Western Railway Intensifies Crowd Control Measures After 10 Injured During Festive Rush