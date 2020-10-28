Thane crime watch: Police nabs 4 history sheeters for looting general store

Thane Police nabbed four thieves within 10 hours for looting a general store during wee hours. The accused have similar police cases registered against them at other police stations in Thane.

"On October 25, the shop owner of Saharkar Super Bazaar (general store) located at Kanchan Pushp society, in Kasarvadavali, Thane, closed his shop at 10pm, as per his daily routine. However, the next morning, the shop owner discovered that a tape recorder and Rs 10,000 cash from the counter was robbed by breaking the shutter of the shop. Following the incident, the case was registered on October 26 at Kasarvadavli Police Station in Thane," said a police official.

Following the investigation, all the accused involved in the crime were arrested in Thane acting on a tip off from a police source. "Sarvesh Gaud, 21, who works as a daily wage worker; Shankar Hanavte, 30, who works as an auto driver; Rahul Ghorpade, 19, who works as a housekeeper and Akshay Jadhav, 27, who works as a driver were arrested. They have police records of similar cases in other police stations in Thane," added a police official.

The police has seized the auto rickshaw used by the accused while committing the crime and cash worth Rs 25,000 from the accused. The accused are the history sheeters and have similar criminal record at Wagle Estate and Shrinagar Police Stations.

"The case has been registered against the accused under sections 454, 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code at Kasarvadavli Police Station. All four accused were produced in the court and will be in police custody till October 29. Further investigation is on," informed a police official from Thane.