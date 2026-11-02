Thane Crime: Unidentified Man's Body Recovered From Retibunder Creek Near Kharegaon Bridge In Kalwa; Police Probe Underway

TDRF And Fire Brigade Personnel Retrieve The Body After Passersby Spot It Floating In The Creek | File Photo

Thane, November 2, 2026: The body of an unidentified man was retrieved from Retibunder Creek near the Kharegaon Bridge along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Kalwa, Thane West, on Monday afternoon.

Local authorities were alerted to the situation at around 12.21 pm on November 2, 2026, after passersby spotted the body floating in the creek.

Fire Brigade And TDRF Launch Rescue Operation

Upon receiving the report, emergency response teams, including personnel from the Thane Fire Brigade equipped with a rescue vehicle and a unit from the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) with a utility vehicle, rushed to the scene. Officers and staff from Narpoli Police Station also arrived with a hearse to oversee the operation.

Joint extraction efforts by the TDRF and fire brigade personnel successfully recovered the body from the water. It was subsequently handed over to the Narpoli police for official formalities.

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Body Sent For Post-Mortem Examination

The body has been dispatched to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Bhiwandi for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death and assist in establishing the victim’s identity. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway by the Narpoli police.

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