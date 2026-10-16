Thane Crime: Two Men Murdered In Separate Bhiwandi Incidents; One Arrested Over Suspected Relationship Dispute | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: Two separate murder incidents in Bhiwandi taluka have triggered concern with police arresting one accused in a case allegedly linked to a relationship dispute while the accused in the other case remains absconding.

Mason Found Murdered In Anjur

The first incident took place between October 14 and 15 near Mahavir Complex in Anjur village where Suraj Sharma (48), a mason from Mankoli, was allegedly killed by an unidentified person using a heavy weapon. After the murder, the accused allegedly left the body at the spot and fled. Narpoli police have registered a case against an unidentified accused and launched an investigation.

The second murder occurred on October 15 near a powerloom factory at Pawar Compound, close to Asra Hotel in Khoni village. Laxman Charpot (39), a resident of Shelar, was allegedly killed after being struck on the head with a wooden stick, reportedly over suspicions concerning his wife's character.

Man Killed Near Powerloom Factory

In this case, Nizampura police arrested Rajeshkumar Patel (48), a resident of Meethpada, on October 16, 2026. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted to having a romantic relationship with the deceased's wife. According to the police investigation, Patel was upset because Charpot had objected to his conversations with his wife. The dispute allegedly led to the fatal attack.

Nizampura police solved the murder case within 12 hours, officials said. Further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Samad Beg under the guidance of senior police officers.

The bodies of both victims were sent to Indira Gandhi Memorial Sub-District Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

Meanwhile, Narpoli police are searching for the unidentified accused in the Anjur murder case and investigating the motive behind the killing, as well as the weapon used in the crime.

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