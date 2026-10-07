Thane Crime: Police Seize 2.72 Kg Ambergris Worth ₹2.72 Crore Near Jambhli Naka, 2 Arrested

Crime Branch officials recovered 2.72 kg of ambergris during a trap operation near Jambhli Naka | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, October 7, 2026: The Crime Branch Unit-1 of the Thane Police has arrested two individuals and seized 2 kilograms and 720 grams of ambergris (whale vomit), valued at approximately Rs 2,72,20,000 in the illicit market.

Ambergris is a rare, solid waxy substance that originates in the digestive system of sperm whales. Because it is widely used in high-end luxury perfumes as a stabiliser to prolong fragrance, it commands an exceptionally high value in international markets.

Details Of The Operation

The arrested accused have been identified as:

Mayur Patil (34), a resident of Kolhapur

Meenakshi Mohite (46), a resident of Kankavli

Acting on a specific tip-off received by the Crime Branch Unit-1, the suspects planned to arrive near Jambhli Naka in the Thane market area to sell the contraband. Under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Anil Shinde, a trap was laid, and both suspects were apprehended at around 8 pm on Monday.

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Ongoing Investigation

Upon searching the duo, authorities recovered the ambergris chunk weighing 2 kg 720 g, estimated at Rs 2 crore 72 lakh 20 thousand.

A case has been officially registered against the accused at the Thane Nagar Police Station. Police are currently conducting further investigations to trace the origin of the ambergris and identify the intended buyers.

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