Thane Crime: Mumbra Police Arrest 2 In Drug Peddling Case, Seize 59.5 Grams Of Mephedrone Worth ₹1.98 Lakh

Mumbra police arrest two alleged drug suppliers after recovering mephedrone in a raid in Kausa | File Photo

Thane, October 30, 2026: In a crackdown on narcotics under the directives of senior police leadership, the Mumbra Police Station’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (NDPS Squad) has apprehended two individuals and seized 59.5 grams of mephedrone (MD) valued at approximately ₹1,98,500.

Acting on confidential intelligence, the specialised team laid a trap near the Rose Nursery and Arabian Dastar Hotel in Kausa. They intercepted a suspicious individual attempting to flee.

The suspect was identified as Mohammad Rehan Yusuf Sheikh (20). A personal search yielded 59.5 grams of mephedrone. Consequently, a formal case has been registered against him under Sections 8(c), 22(b) and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Mumbra Police Station.

Interrogation Leads Police To Supplier

During subsequent interrogation, the primary accused revealed that he had procured the contraband from a supplier named Sohel Shakir Ali, alias Sohel Bhopali, alias Bob.

Technical surveillance led the police team to track down and arrest Sohel Shakir Ali (39) in the Shilphata area. Police records indicate that the co-accused is a habitual offender with prior criminal cases registered against him under the NDPS framework.

Police Appeal Against Drug Abuse

Highlighting the ongoing statewide initiative to eradicate narcotics, local law enforcement authorities reiterated their strict zero-tolerance policy against drug peddling and public consumption.

A senior police spokesperson stated: "We remain fully committed to rooting out the menace of narcotics from our communities. Our teams are maintaining strict surveillance, and any individual found engaging in the illegal sale or consumption of drugs will face the full wrath of the law. We urge citizens to come forward and share any confidential information regarding drug activities to help us build a safer, drug-free society."

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The operation was executed under the guidance of senior commissionerate and zonal officials, reflecting Thane Police's continuous drive to curb substance abuse and maintain public order.

Authorities have urged residents to report any suspicious activity related to narcotics directly to the Mumbra Police Station control room or designated anti-narcotics officers.

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