Thane Crime: Marriage Proposal Rejection Sparks Assault And Attempted Arson In Wagle Estate; Case Registered

Police probe alleged assault and arson attempt in Wagle Estate after woman rejected marriage proposal | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, April 28: A shocking incident has come to light in the Wagle Estate area, where a 25-year-old man, alongside his mother and sisters, allegedly assaulted a young woman and attempted to set her house on fire after she rejected his marriage proposal.

Case registered against four accused

The Wagle Estate police have registered a case against the primary accused, identified as Yash Jadhav (alias Raghu), his mother Meena, his sister Mayuri, and his cousin Sonal.

According to police reports, the 20-year-old complainant had known Yash for five years. Despite her clear refusal of his advances, Yash continued to pressure and harass her.

On the night of April 24, 2026, around 8:45 PM, the accused and his family confronted the victim outside her residence in Ambika Nagar. The confrontation turned violent as the group allegedly physically assaulted the victim and her parents.

Attempt to set house on fire alleged

The situation escalated further when Yash returned with a bottle of flammable liquid, poured it on the victim's front door, and ignited it. While the family fled the scene, neighbors helped extinguish the flames before major damage occurred.

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The police have filed charges for assault, criminal intimidation, and attempted arson. Senior Police Inspector Shivaji Gaware is leading the ongoing investigation.

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