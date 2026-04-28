Thane Crime: Man Attacks Wife, Daughter And Granddaughter With Knife Over Late-Night TV Dispute

Rabodi police investigate family stabbing case after late-night television argument turned violent | Representational Image

Thane, April 28: A shocking incident of domestic violence unfolded in the Rabodi area of Thane, where a minor dispute over late-night television viewing escalated into a brutal knife attack. A man reportedly assaulted his wife, daughter, and granddaughter following a heated argument.

Argument escalates into violence

According to Rabodi Police, the incident occurred late Saturday night in the Apna Nagar locality. The complainant, the suspect's married daughter, had been visiting her parental home since April 17.

The conflict began around 12:15 AM after the television was briefly turned off. When the complainant’s sister requested to turn the TV back on at 12:30 AM, the suspect—who wanted to sleep—objected vehemently.

The situation turned violent when the suspect began verbally abusing his family. When his wife intervened, he allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked her. His daughter and granddaughter, who rushed to protect the victims, were also injured in the ensuing struggle.

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Three women injured

All three women sustained injuries and were provided medical attention. Following the complainant’s statement, the Rabodi Police have registered a formal case against the accused.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the full sequence of events. The incident has left the local community in a state of shock over such a violent reaction to a trivial domestic matter.

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