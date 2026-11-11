Thane Crime: Lord Buddha, Dr BR Ambedkar's Brass Idols Stolen From Kalwa Shrine; Police Launch Probe

The theft at Triratna Buddha Vihar has prompted residents to demand stronger security measures and immediate action against those responsible | File Photo

Thane, November 11, 2026: Unidentified thieves broke into the Triratna Buddha Vihar in Jay Bhim Nagar-2, Kalwa, stealing brass statues of Lord Gautama Buddha and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Kalwa police have registered a case regarding the incident and initiated an investigation.

The shrine, operated by the Triratna Sevabhavi Sanstha, was inaugurated in 2019–20 by MLA Dr. Jitendra Awhad and serves as a central place of worship for the local Buddhist community.

According to local residents, the shrine was locked as usual following Tuesday evening prayers. Early the next morning, devotees arrived at the site to find the main door's padlock broken. Upon entering, they discovered that both brass statues were missing from the altar.

Residents Express Outrage

The theft has triggered widespread outrage among residents and community members, who attribute the incident to deteriorating law and order in the area. Local activist Tulshiram Salve highlighted rising safety concerns in the neighbourhood, pointing to rampant substance abuse and anti-social activities.

"The area has seen an increase in drug peddling and nuisance by local miscreants. We have repeatedly urged the police to step up night patrols, but our requests fell on deaf ears, ultimately leading to this incident," Salve said.

Community Leaders Warn Of Protest

While community leaders managed to appease angry protesters following the incident, they issued a stern warning to authorities. "We have managed to keep the public calm for now, but if the culprits are not apprehended immediately, the citizens will launch an aggressive protest," Salve added.

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Police Launch Investigation

Kalwa police have registered a complaint based on statements from local residents and are currently reviewing security coverage in the vicinity to track down the suspects.

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