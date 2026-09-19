Thane Crime: Kalwa Police Bust Banned Gutkha Smuggling Racket, Arrest 2; Seize Property Worth ₹26.81 Lakh

Kalwa Police intercepted two vehicles at Kharegaon Toll Naka and recovered banned gutkha and pan masala worth ₹12.71 lakh | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, September 19, 2026: In a major crackdown on the illegal trade of banned tobacco products, the Kalwa Police intercepted a smuggling operation and arrested two individuals attempting to transport prohibited gutkha and pan masala into Thane and Navi Mumbai from Nashik.

Law enforcement officials seized contraband valued at Rs 12.71 lakh, alongside two Maruti Suzuki WagonR vehicles used in the operation, bringing the total value of confiscated property to Rs 26.81 lakh.

The operation was initiated following a tip-off received on September 16 by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalwa Division) Sanket Devlekar. The intelligence indicated that contraband was being moved along the Nashik-Mumbai highway inside two hatchback vehicles for distribution across local markets.

Police Lay Trap At Kharegaon

Acting on directions from Senior Police Inspector Prataprao Bhosale, a specialised police team set up a trap near the Kharegaon Toll Naka. At approximately 6.30 am, officers intercepted the two suspected vehicles. A detailed search led to the recovery of large quantities of banned gutkha and pan masala.

"Upon receiving credible intelligence regarding the transit of prohibited substances from Nashik toward Thane and Navi Mumbai, our teams immediately laid a trap at Kharegaon Toll Naka," said a senior official from the Kalwa Police Station.

"The vehicles were intercepted, the contraband seized, and both drivers taken into custody. We are conducting a thorough investigation to identify the entire supply network and root out these illicit activities."

A case has been registered at the Kalwa Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 26(2), 27(2), and 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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Investigation Underway

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Balasaheb Patil and ACP Sanket Devlekar. The team, directed by Senior PI Prataprao Bhosale, was led by Assistant Police Inspector R. K. Gaikwad, who is currently heading the further investigation.

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