Thane Crime: Extortionist thrashes builder for not paying ₹ 50k; CCTV captures attack

A builder in Thane district was brutally thrashed by extortionists after he refused to pay them an amount of ₹ 50,000 and the entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera placed nearby.

The victim, Sailesh Loni, was beaten up with sticks and bats for not paying the extortion amount. The incident took place at Khadwali area in Titwala.

Titwala police have started their investigation and registered a case against the assailants under IPC sections 324, 323, 504, 506, 143, 147 and 149.

The latest incident comes amid a series of crimes in the district which has put a huge question mark over the law and order situation in the suburbs.

More details to follow...