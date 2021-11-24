Thane crime branch solves Ulhasnagar motorcycle theft case, arrests involved gang members

The Thane crime branch Ulhasnagar Unit has arrested two people and has solved the case of the motorcycle theft gang. The team had recovered three motorcycles from them. The sleuths in another case have arrested a mobile thief and have recovered two mobile phones from the accused.

The police said cases of motorcycle theft were rising in Ulhasnagar. However, the crime branch sleuths started a parallel investigation to trace the accused behind the motorcycle theft. The crime branch unit 4 sleuths received information about a stolen motorcycle kept with Monu Jaiswar 20.

Accordingly, under the guidance of Anil Mangale, senior police inspector, a raid was planned. A team comprising police sub-inspector Kishore Mahashabde and Kalish Ingale, assistant sub-inspector Sham Rasal and other team members conducted a raid and caught hold of the accused.

"After the arrest of Jaiswar, he revealed the name of Amin Mansuri. After detaining Mansuri he confirmed the crime and three motorcycles stolen from Ulhasnagar and Badlapur. The three motorcycles worth Rs 80,000 were recovered from him," said a police officer.

The police have arrested Vishal Saglagile and mobile theft wanted in cases registered at Shivaji Nagar police station in Amarnath. The two mobile phones worth Rs 22,000 were recovered from the accused. The accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody for three days.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 11:10 PM IST