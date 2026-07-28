Thane Crime Branch Seizes Mephedrone Worth ₹3.04 Crore, Arrests Man In Drug Trafficking Case |

Thane: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Crime Branch (Unit-1) of Thane City Police arrested a 30-year-old man and seized commercial-grade mephedrone (MD) valued at approximately ₹3.04 crore .

Details of the Operation

Acting on confidential intelligence regarding illegal narcotics trading, a police team led by Police Inspector Amol Walzade laid a trap near Citizens Care Hospital on the Kalyan Phata public road in Thane District at around 10:30 PM on July 26, 2026.

During the operation, officers intercepted an auto-rickshaw bearing registration number MH-04-MT-3662. Upon searching the vehicle and the suspect, police recovered 1 kilogram and 520 grams of mephedrone (MD) powder intended for illegal sale.

Suspect Identified

The arrested individual has been identified as Salman Munna Sheikh (30), a resident of Room No. 1, Mustaq Chawl, Sainik Nagar, near Darul Falah Mosque, Mumbra Bypass Road, Mumbra, Thane.

Seizure and Case Details

Along with the contraband drugs valued at ₹3,04,00,000, authorities seized the auto-rickshaw, cash, and mobile phones, bringing the total value of the confiscated property to ₹3,05,05,260.

A case has been registered at the Shil Daighar Police Station (Crime Register No. 395/2026) under Sections 8(c), 22(c), and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Ongoing Investigation

The suspect was presented in court and has been remanded to police custody until July 31, 2026. Assistant Police Inspector Prakash Shirsat of Crime Branch Unit-1 is leading the investigation to determine the source and intended distribution network of the seized drugs.

The successful operation was executed under the leadership and guidance of senior officials, including Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbu, Joint Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Additional Commissioner (Crime) Dr. Punjabrao Ugale, Deputy Commissioner (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav, and Assistant Commissioner Shekhar Bagde.

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