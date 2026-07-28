Borivali Railway Station Knife Attack: Mumbai Court Sends Man To 7 Years In Jail For Stabbing Maharashtra Security Officer | File photo

Mumbai: A sessions court has convicted a 26-year-old Uttar Pradesh man for attacking a railway police officer who tried to apprehend him over suspicious behaviour on a railway footbridge in March 2019. The court sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment, a term he has already undergone after accepting the prosecution’s evidence.

The convict was identified as Sushil Yadav. According to the prosecution, complainant Sumit Karande of the Maharashtra Security Force was on duty at Borivali Railway Station on March 14, 2019 with colleague Ajay More when he noticed Yadav behaving suspiciously near platforms six and seven. After questioning him, Yadav allegedly fled, but Karande caught him and began escorting him to Borivali Railway Police Station through a Municipal Corporation footbridge.

Yadav allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Karande before escaping. Investigators tracked him through CCTV footage and later recovered a diary carrying his name and phone number. Using those details, police found he had allegedly assaulted a woman on April 4, 2019, and was also accused of assaulting his aunt over a domestic dispute. The case was registered with Jogeshwari police station. He was later arrested from his native place.

During trial, the prosecution examined Karande, the medical officer, Yadav’s uncle and other witnesses. Prosecutors argued Yadav had come to Mumbai from Delhi to kill his uncle. They further claimed he attacked the police officer before threatening his uncle with implication in the case and subsequently attacking his aunt. The court accepted the prosecution’s case and held Yadav guilty. The sentence stands completed because he has already undergone the punishment.