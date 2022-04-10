e-Paper Get App
Thane crime branch nabs history-sheeter on run for past two years

Sujit Nyaynirgune (40), who was lodged in Nagpur jail serving a life sentence in an attempt to murder case before getting parole and then absconding, was held from Vitawa in Kalwa on Saturday

PTI | Updated on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

Photo: Representative Image
A history-sheeter on the run for the past two years after jumping parole was nabbed by the Thane crime branch, an official said on Sunday.

Sujit Nyaynirgune (40), who was lodged in Nagpur jail serving a life sentence in an attempt to murder case before getting parole and then absconding, was held from Vitawa in Kalwa on Saturday, senior inspector Anil Honrao of the crime branch's property cell said.

He has been handed over to Rabale police station in Navi Mumbai for further action, he added.

