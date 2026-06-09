Thane Crime Branch Busts Illegal Hookah Parlour In Mumbra; Tobacco-Infused Flavours Worth ₹76,165 Seized

Crime Branch officials seize tobacco-laced hookah products during a raid on an unauthorised hookah parlour in Mumbra | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, June 9: In a major crackdown on illegal establishments, the Central Crime Investigation Unit of the Thane Crime Branch raided an unauthorised hookah parlour operating in the Amrit Nagar area of Mumbra. During the operation, police seized a massive stockpile of tobacco-infused hookah flavours. Materials worth approximately Rs 76,165 were confiscated.

Details of the operation

According to police sources, the law enforcement team conducted a surprise raid at an establishment named ‘Alfaz House’, located in the Hill View Apartment complex. Upon searching the premises, the police discovered:

● 390 packets of tobacco-infused hookah flavours from various brands

● 12 large containers of illicit materials

All uncovered items were immediately taken into police custody.

Arrest and investigation

During the raid, the police detained the on-site manager, identified as Mohammad Kaif Shaikh (23), for questioning. Under interrogation, Shaikh confessed that the seized flavours contained tobacco.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that the establishment was operating entirely without the necessary valid legal documentation or licences.

While samples of the hookah flavours have been dispatched for laboratory testing, the remaining stock, along with Rs 1,200 in cash and other related equipment, has been officially seized.

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Legal action

A formal case has been registered under relevant legal provisions against the owner and the manager of the establishment. The Mumbra Police have launched a deeper investigation to determine how long this illegal business had been running and to identify other individuals involved in the operation.

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