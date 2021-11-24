Thane crime branch arrests two persons in bogus surety case producing fake certificates

The Thane crime branch Unit 1 team have arrested two people in a bogus surety case. The police said the accused used to produce fake and bogus documents to help another accused to be released on bail.

The Thane crime branch sleuths received information about a few people doing the bogus surety in Thane session court. The team further reached the court and detained Nayan Anand Pawaskar (25), a resident of Nallasopara and Ajit Pandey (30), a resident of Virar.

"We detained and questioned them about the bogus documents. They confirmed about the same and revealed that they had secure bogus documents," said a police officer.

The police team found the two accused had procured bogus documents like ration cards, job profile certificates and salary slips to help an accused in a rape case.

"The court had granted bail to an accused identified as Torkul Sirajuddin Haq alias Asif Shaikh who was granted bail on surety. Shaikh had a case registered against him at Rabale police station and was arrested. Usually, the court allows bail on a surety of any good profile or job profile person. If the accused flees, the court and police then catch the surety person to trace the accused as he had taken the responsibility," said a police officer.

The police said the accused were cheating the court by producing fake documents of surety. Accordingly, a case was registered at Thane Nagar police station under sections 419, 467, 468, 471 and 34 of the Indian penal code.

"We have registered a case and have arrested the two accused. We are investigating to trace the gang operating the bogus racket in the court. Also, we are further investigating if the accused in the oast had helped or cheated the court how many such times by giving such bogus documents," said Anil Deshmukh, senior police inspector, Thane crime branch, Unit 1.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 09:46 PM IST