Thane: Man strangles wife to death, sets her ablaze to hide identity; arrested

Thane: The Thane crime branch, Ulhasnagar unit have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife last month. The police said the accused used to doubt her character. After an argument, he strangled her with shoelaces and later set her ablaze to hide her identity. The accused was arrested almost 13 days after the incident.

On August 22, the Shivaji Nagar police in Ambarnath received information from locals about odour coming from a closed house. "It was around 5:30pm, when the team broke down the door and got inside a room at Bhagubai Chikankar chawl, Gaikwadpada, Ulhasnagar 5. We found a dead body, where the half upper part was burnt. The dead body was sent for postmortem. Further an accidental death report was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambarnath," said a police officer from Shivaji Nagar police station.

The Ulhasnagar crime branch team under the guidance of Mahesh Tarde, senior police inspector, started the investigation. With no clue in the case, the police found the identity of the deceased as Sushila Sahebrao Nikalje alias Kajol, 25.

"During further investigation it was found that Kajol had married Suraj Anand Kharat, 26, a few days ago. After marriage they both rented a house in Gaikwadpada and were staying there. Kharat used to doubt Kajol's character and the couple used to have regular quarrels between them", said a police officer from the crime branch.

The police said, a day before the dead body was found, Kharat with the help of shoelaces strangled her to death. "To hide her identity he then set her face ablaze and she was half burnt in the incident. He then locked the house and fled away," said a police officer.



The Ulhasnagar crime branch sleuths received information about Kharat whereabouts in Kamgarnaka near Badlapur. Accordingly a trap was laid and he was arrested on Friday. "We have arrested the accused who confessed about allegedly killing his wife. He was further handed over to Shivaji Nagar police station who are further investigating the matter," added Tarde.

The Shivaji Nagar police have registered a murder case and are investigating the case to find different reason behind the killing.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 08:49 PM IST