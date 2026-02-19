Thane Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests 32-Year-Old Scrap Dealer With Cocaine Worth Over ₹11 Lakh In Yeoor Hills

Thane Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell conducts a trap operation in Yeoor Hills, leading to the seizure of high-grade cocaine and electronic assets | Representational Image

Thane, Feb 19: In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, the Thane City Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) arrested a 32-year-old man in the Yeoor Hills area for the possession and attempted sale of cocaine.

Special trap laid

Acting on a specific tip-off received by Police Constable Amol Desai, the ANC laid a strategic trap near the Swanand Baba Ashram in Yeoor on February 17, around 3:45 pm. The intelligence suggested that three individuals were arriving by car to conduct a drug transaction.

During the ambush, the police intercepted and apprehended Imran Baitullah Chaudhary, a resident of Kurla who reportedly works as a scrap dealer.

Seizures and valuation

Upon conducting a body search of the suspect, officials recovered high-grade cocaine and other electronic assets. The total value of the seized items is estimated to be over ₹11.02 lakh. The breakdown of the seizure includes:

Narcotics: 22 grams of cocaine, valued at approximately ₹8,80,000.

Electronics: Three mobile phones worth ₹2,20,000.

Currency: Cash amounting to ₹2,100.

Case registered under NDPS Act

The Thane Police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. While Chaudhary is currently in custody, investigators are probing deeper into the supply chain to identify the source of the contraband and the other individuals expected at the scene.

Local authorities have noted an increase in surveillance in the Yeoor area, which is frequently targeted by traffickers due to its secluded nature.

