Thane Crime: Anti-Human Trafficking Cell Busts Sex Racket, Female Agent Arrested, 2 Women Rescued From Dance Club Network

Thane City Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell has arrested a female agent and rescued two women during an operation at Jambli Naka as part of a probe into an alleged inter-city sex racket | File Photo

Thane, October 27, 2026: In a crackdown on human trafficking and organised prostitution, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane City Police Crime Branch has busted a sex racket operating across Thane, Mumbai and neighbouring regions. A female procurement agent was arrested during a targeted operation in the Jambli Naka area of Thane, leading to the rescue of two women.

Operation In Jambli Naka

Acting on precise intelligence, an AHTC police team laid a trap near Shiv Sarovar Hotel and the local vegetable market at Jambli Naka, under the jurisdiction of Thane Nagar Police Station.

The suspect was apprehended on the spot while allegedly attempting to solicit clients. During the raid, officers rescued two women who were involved in the sex trade. Preliminary investigations revealed that both women worked at well-known dance bars, clubs and pubs across Mumbai and the Mira-Bhayandar area.

Inter-City Network Under Investigation

Investigators said the arrested agent operated an organised inter-city network, supplying women for sex work across multiple destinations, including Igatpuri, Lonavala, Mumbai and Thane.

The suspect allegedly targeted female employees at prominent dance clubs and pubs in Andheri, Borivali and Mira-Bhayandar, soliciting clients by circulating photographs of the women through messaging networks.

Police have launched a broader probe to determine:

The involvement of additional accomplices and sub-agents operating within the network.

The total number of women trafficked or exploited by the agent.

The specific dance clubs and pubs in Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar associated with the rescued women.

Legal Proceedings And Rehabilitation

A formal case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA).

Following standard legal procedures, the two rescued women are being transferred to a state-run women’s shelter home for rehabilitation, counselling and medical care.

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Police Officials Supervise Operation

The operation was conducted under the leadership and guidance of senior officials of the Thane City Police Commissionerate, including Amar Singh Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Crime Branch; Madan Ballal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime Branch; and Anjali Andhale, Senior Police Inspector (PI), Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC), along with personnel of the AHTC Thane City Crime Branch team.

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