Thane Crime: 33-Year-Old Pilot Booked For Alleged Rape On False Promise Of Marriage; 129-Page Chargesheet Filed

Thane police file chargesheet against pilot in alleged rape case linked to marriage promise | Representative Image

Thane, April 11: The Manpada Police have registered a case against a 33-year-old pilot for allegedly raping a woman on multiple occasions under the pretext of marriage and have filed a detailed 129-page chargesheet in the matter.

Accused booked under BNS

The accused, identified as Siddhant Pandey, has been booked under Sections 69 and 81 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Relationship and allegations

According to the chargesheet, the accused and the complainant had known each other since 2017 after meeting through common friends. The woman, in her statement to the police, said that the two developed a relationship which later turned intimate, based on the accused’s alleged repeated assurances of marriage.

The case stems from an FIR registered at Manpada Police Station on January 16, 2026. The complainant has alleged that the accused maintained a physical relationship with her over several years by falsely promising to marry her, thereby vitiating her consent.

Legal proceedings and prior case

During the course of proceedings, the complainant also filed an intervention application opposing the anticipatory bail plea moved by the accused before the Kalyan court. In her plea, she claimed that the accused had allegedly suppressed material facts and engaged in a pattern of deception and coercion.

The application further states that the complainant had earlier lodged a similar FIR against the accused in 2020 at a police station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, invoking provisions of cheating, criminal intimidation, and later charges of alleged rape. She is still pursuing the Delhi case.

She alleged that the accused, along with his family members, pressured her into withdrawing the complaint by promising marriage, but subsequently reneged on the assurance.

Serious allegations by complainant

The complainant has also alleged that she was subjected to repeated sexual exploitation and coercion, leading to multiple pregnancies and abortions, causing severe physical and psychological trauma.

She further claimed that she gave birth to twins in 2019, but the accused allegedly refused to acknowledge paternity or take responsibility for the children. According to her statement, she has been raising the children independently.

Accused’s version and contradictions

The chargesheet also records the statement of the accused, wherein he acknowledged being in a relationship with the complainant and admitted that the children were his biological offspring. However, he claimed that the woman wished to raise the children as a single parent.

In contrast, in his anticipatory bail application, the accused has taken a different stand, stating that his association with the complainant was limited to assisting her in conceiving through an IVF procedure as a sperm donor.

The intervention plea disputes this claim, alleging that the accused has misrepresented the nature of their relationship. The complainant has denied any IVF procedure, citing medical records to assert that the children were conceived naturally during the course of their relationship.

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Concerns over investigation process

Advocate V Subramaniam, who appeared along with Advocate Prakash Salsingekar on behalf of the victim, said, “The police’s decision to avoid arrest in a serious offence under Section 69 of the BNS has raised concerns of procedural irregularity. By invoking Section 35(3) of the BNSS—typically applied to less severe offences—the Investigating Officer is alleged to have diluted the gravity of a non-bailable charge. The chargesheet, filed within 55 days alongside the accused’s anticipatory bail plea, has been criticised as a ‘rush-to-close’ move, potentially limiting the scope for custodial interrogation and impacting the course of the investigation.”

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