 Thane Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend After Quarrel Over Petty Issue While Under the Influence of Alcohol
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend After Quarrel Over Petty Issue While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Thane Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend After Quarrel Over Petty Issue While Under the Influence of Alcohol

The incident took place at Kalwa on October 2 around 11:30 PM when the deceased and accused were seated at the hill areas of Bhaskar colony.

NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 04:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Kalwa police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing a man for an unknown reason in Thane on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Prajapati, 27, who lived with family in Bhaskar colony in Kalwa and worked at a private retail chain company. He lost his job five months ago. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Mali, 28, a resident of Bhaskar colony in Kalwa. He worked at a flower shop.The incident took place at Kalwa on October 2 around 11:30 PM when the deceased and accused were seated at the hill areas of Bhaskar colony.

Read Also
Mumbai: NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Sachin Kurmi Killed In Byculla; Probe Underway
article-image

According to the police, both went to the hill area and started quarreling over petty issues under the influence of alcohol. The accused hit Prajapati in the neck with a blow. Due to fear, Prajapati cannot report to the police about the incident. Therefore, Mali killed him to evade from the police. The police were alerted by a local about it. The body was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Read Also
Pakistan: 3 Foreign Nationals Killed, 17 Others Injured After Oil Tanker Blows Up Near Karachi's...
article-image

Police said that based on technical intelligence and CCTV footage, they found Mali with Prajapati while he was on the move. The police nabbed him. He confessed to the offences during the interrogation. Senior Police Inspector, Ashok Utekar from Kalwa Police Station, said, "We arrested the accused from Kalwa, produced him in court, and remanded him in police custody till October 10. Further investigation is ongoing."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Matunga Police Rush To Solve 5 Robberies In Dadar Building After Bombay HC Intervention
Mumbai: Matunga Police Rush To Solve 5 Robberies In Dadar Building After Bombay HC Intervention
Thane Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend After Quarrel Over Petty Issue While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Thane Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend After Quarrel Over Petty Issue While Under the Influence of Alcohol
Mumbai: BMC Forms Flying Squad To Tackle Water Shortages And Contamination Issues Amid 7 Lakes At 99% Capacity
Mumbai: BMC Forms Flying Squad To Tackle Water Shortages And Contamination Issues Amid 7 Lakes At 99% Capacity
PMC Bank Fraud: Special Court Grants Bail To Ex-MD Joy Thomas After 5 Yrs
PMC Bank Fraud: Special Court Grants Bail To Ex-MD Joy Thomas After 5 Yrs
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Matunga Police Rush To Solve 5 Robberies In Dadar Building After Bombay HC Intervention

Mumbai: Matunga Police Rush To Solve 5 Robberies In Dadar Building After Bombay HC Intervention

Thane Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend After Quarrel Over Petty Issue...

Thane Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend After Quarrel Over Petty Issue...

Mumbai: BMC Forms Flying Squad To Tackle Water Shortages And Contamination Issues Amid 7 Lakes At...

Mumbai: BMC Forms Flying Squad To Tackle Water Shortages And Contamination Issues Amid 7 Lakes At...

PMC Bank Fraud: Special Court Grants Bail To Ex-MD Joy Thomas After 5 Yrs

PMC Bank Fraud: Special Court Grants Bail To Ex-MD Joy Thomas After 5 Yrs

Mumbai: Railway Tribunal Awards ₹3.4 Lakh Compensation To Kanjurmarg Woman Who Lost Eye In Train...

Mumbai: Railway Tribunal Awards ₹3.4 Lakh Compensation To Kanjurmarg Woman Who Lost Eye In Train...