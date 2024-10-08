Thane Crime: 28-Year-Old Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend After Quarrel Over Petty Issue While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Representative Image

The Kalwa police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing a man for an unknown reason in Thane on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Prajapati, 27, who lived with family in Bhaskar colony in Kalwa and worked at a private retail chain company. He lost his job five months ago. The accused has been identified as Ramesh Mali, 28, a resident of Bhaskar colony in Kalwa. He worked at a flower shop.The incident took place at Kalwa on October 2 around 11:30 PM when the deceased and accused were seated at the hill areas of Bhaskar colony.

According to the police, both went to the hill area and started quarreling over petty issues under the influence of alcohol. The accused hit Prajapati in the neck with a blow. Due to fear, Prajapati cannot report to the police about the incident. Therefore, Mali killed him to evade from the police. The police were alerted by a local about it. The body was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Police said that based on technical intelligence and CCTV footage, they found Mali with Prajapati while he was on the move. The police nabbed him. He confessed to the offences during the interrogation. Senior Police Inspector, Ashok Utekar from Kalwa Police Station, said, "We arrested the accused from Kalwa, produced him in court, and remanded him in police custody till October 10. Further investigation is ongoing."

