Thane crime: 27-year-old attendant arrested for raping woman at COVID-19 quarantine centre

Thane: A 27-year-old attendant at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at the facility, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in June, but came to light on Saturday when the 20-year-old woman lodged a police complaint, inspector Sampat Patil of Navghar police station said.

The woman in her complaint alleged that the accused committed the offence while she was attending to an 11-year-old relative who was lodged at the quarantine centre, located in Mira Road area here, the official said. According to the police, the woman was staying in a room at the facility along with her 10-month-old daughter to take care of the relative who tested positive for coronavirus.