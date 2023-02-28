Thane: Court grants bail to four NCP corporators arrested for allegedly assaulting Mahesh Aher

e-Paper Get App
TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher was allegedly beaten up by the NCP party workers on February 15

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
Congress, NCP women's wing had earlier stages protest against TMC official Mahesh Aher | Sourced Photo

Thane: The Thane sessions court on Tuesday, February 28 granted bail to the four Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) party workers. The four supporters of MLA Jitendra Awhad were arrested on February 17, 2023 for assaulting the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher.

TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher was allegedly beaten up by the NCP party workers on February 15 for his voice in the viral video in which he threatened Awhad and his family.

Soon after the assault a case was registered against seven persons including Jitendra Awhad.

The Naupada police has arrested four party workers namely Jitendra Awhad's  personal assistant Abhijit Pawar, NCP party workers Vikram Khamkar, Hemant Vani and Vinshit Gaikwad. The Thane court had remanded them to judicial custody till February 27. On Tuesday all the four NCP party workers were granted bail.

article-image
