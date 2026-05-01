Thane Court Grants Bail To 66-Year-Old In ‘False Promise Of Marriage’ Case, Calls It A Failed Relationship | File Photo

Thane: A sessions court in Thane has granted bail to a 66-year-old man accused of entering into an intimate relationship with a woman on the alleged false pretext of marriage, observing that the case prima facie appears to stem from a “failed relationship” rather than an intention to cheat.

While allowing the bail application, the Thane Sessions Court held that the First Information Report (FIR) reflects a long-standing consensual relationship between the accused and the complainant, and not a case of deception from the outset.

The accused, identified as Ramprakash Mali (name changed), had been in custody since April 16, 2026. The court noted his age, absence of criminal antecedents, and the lack of material suggesting he would abscond or influence witnesses.

“The relationship between the parties spanned over several years and appears to have been voluntary and consensual. Substantial questions arise whether this is a case of a failed relationship rather than a false promise of marriage,” the court observed.

According to the FIR registered at Kashigaon police station, the complainant alleged that the accused had maintained a physical relationship with her since 2014 on the assurance of marriage. The two were reportedly in a live-in relationship for several years and had travelled and stayed together at various places.

The defence argued that the relationship was genuine and mutually consensual, continuing for over eight years, and that the FIR was filed only after disputes arose in early 2026. It also highlighted the delay in lodging the complaint and contended that there were no allegations of force, coercion, or intimidation during the course of the relationship.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea, stating that the accused could threaten or influence the complainant if released. The complainant, in her submissions, alleged financial exploitation and threats by the accused after their relationship deteriorated.

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However, the court relied on recent Supreme Court rulings, including in Rajnish Singh @ Soni vs State of UP and Samadhan Sitaram Manmothe vs State of Maharashtra, which held that prolonged consensual relationships that later turn sour cannot automatically be construed as criminal offences on the ground of false promise of marriage.

Citing these precedents, the court said the continuation of prosecution in such circumstances could amount to an abuse of the legal process.

Granting bail, the court directed the accused to furnish a bond of Rs 25,000.

The court further observed that given the prima facie nature of the case and the prolonged consensual relationship, there were no reasonable grounds to keep the accused in custody pending trial.

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