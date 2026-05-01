Maharashtra Day & International Labour Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm At Thane Municipal Corporation |

Thane: The 67th anniversary of the formation of Maharashtra State and International Labour Day were celebrated with great patriotic fervor at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) headquarters today.

Flag Hoisting Ceremony

The celebrations commenced at 7:15 AM at the Pachpakhadi headquarters. Hon. Mayor Sharmila Rohit Pimpolkar hoisted the national flag and received the salute. The ceremony was attended by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Deputy Mayor Krishna Patil, Leader of the House Hanumant Jagdale, and Leader of Opposition Ashraf (Shanu) Pathan, along with Additional Commissioners Sandeep Malvi and Prashant Rode.

Honoring the "Cleanliness Warriors" and Firefighters

In recognition of International Labour Day, the TMC honored 10 meritorious sanitation workers for their dedicated service to the city. Workers including Lalita Jadhav, Sunil Gholap, and Savita Borkar were presented with a shawl, a citation, and a Tulsi sapling by the Mayor and Commissioner.

Furthermore, the civic body felicitated officers and personnel from the Thane Fire Brigade who were recently recognized by the Ministry of Home Affairs for their exceptional service. Distinguished awardees included Fire Station Officers Pradip Patil and Nitin Shinde, along with several leading firemen and drivers, for their bravery and commitment to public safety.

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Tributes to National Icons

Following the flag hoisting, a formal tribute was paid to national icons at the Late Narendra Ballal Hall, where dignitaries offered floral wreaths to the portraits of great leaders.

The spirit of the day extended across the city with senior officials visiting key landmarks:

Masunda Lake: Additional Commissioner Sandeep Malvi offered floral tributes at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Court Naka: Tributes were paid to Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by Shri Sandeep Malvi.

Thane Station: Dr. Mitali Sancheti offered prayers and garlands at the statues located in the station area.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event saw a high-profile presence of city officials, including Deputy Commissioners G.G. Godepure, Madhukar Bodke, and Dr. Mitali Sancheti; TMT Manager Bhalchandra Behere; Disaster Management Officer Yasin Tadvi; and Legal Advisor Makarand Kale, among others.

Issued by: Information and Public Relations Department, Thane Municipal Corporation.

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