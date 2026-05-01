CM Devendra Fadnavis, DY CMs Eknath Shinde & Sunetra Pawar Accept Guinness Certificate As Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Tunnel Sets World Record For Widest Underground Tunnel | CMO Maharashta X Account

Mumbai: The Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ project achieved a major global recognition on Friday after its underground tunnel in the Lonavala area was certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s widest underground tunnel.

According to a tweet by CMO Maharashtra X Account, the tunnel, measuring 22.33 metres in width, has been constructed as part of the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai-Pune Expressway Capacity Augmentation project. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar accepted the Guinness World Records certificate following the inauguration of the tunnel.

The recognition marks a major engineering milestone for Maharashtra, with the tunnel being developed to improve connectivity on one of the state’s busiest road corridors. The Missing Link project aims to provide a straighter, faster and safer route by reducing the winding and hazardous travel through the ghat section near Lonavala.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune, while also helping save fuel and bring environmental benefits. The Guinness World Records certification has placed the project on the global map and highlighted the scale of infrastructure development being carried out on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The ‘Missing Link’ project, spanning 10.5 kilometres, is designed to bypass the existing accident-prone ghat stretch between Mumbai and Pune. It comprises two massive tunnels, a high viaduct, and a cable-stayed bridge soaring approximately 182 metres above Tiger Valley. The tunnels, measuring around 23.75 metres in width, are among the widest globally and represent a significant engineering achievement.

According to a tweet by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, constructing the route involved overcoming extreme conditions, including heavy monsoon rains, strong winds reaching up to 70 km/h, and complex mountainous terrain. A particularly challenging aspect was building the roadway nearly 182 metres below Lonavala Lake, requiring precision planning and execution. The project has been undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation in collaboration with infrastructure firms EFCON and Navayug.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/