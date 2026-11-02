Thane Court Bomb Threat: Complex Evacuated After Email Warning; Nothing Suspicious Found So Far | VIDEO

Police, Dog Squad And Bomb Disposal Teams Conduct Search Operations After Threat Email Triggers Security Alert | File Photo

Thane, November 2, 2026: Panic gripped the Thane court complex on Monday afternoon after authorities received an email warning of a bomb on the premises. According to police officials, the threatening message specified that the bomb would explode at 3.30 pm.

Promptly responding to the alert, personnel from the Thane Nagar police station rushed to the location and initiated a full-scale evacuation. Judges, advocates, administrative staff and litigants were safely guided out of the complex.

🎥 #Thane Court Receives Bomb Threat Through Email; Bomb Squad On Spot Reported by @sayyed_fariyal #ThaneNews #Mumbai #MaharashtraNews #ThaneCourt https://t.co/ZcD5pZmBwm — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 2, 2026

Police And Bomb Squad Conduct Search

Specialised units, including a dog squad and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), were immediately deployed to sanitise the area. Law enforcement officers launched a thorough search operation across all courtrooms and offices.

Providing an update on the situation, a senior police official stated, “The search is underway, though nothing suspicious has been found so far.”

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Security Heightened At Court Complex

Security remains heightened in and around the court complex as cybersecurity teams attempt to trace the origin of the threatening email. Further details are awaited.

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