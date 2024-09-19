 Thane Court Acquits 33-Yr-Old Man In Rape Case, Citing Marital Dispute & Financial Motive
The defense successfully argued that the couple had been embroiled in frequent quarrels for the past four years, with the wife pressuring the accused for a divorce.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

The Thane Sessions Court has acquitted a 33-year-old man who was arrested in 2022 by Kapurbawdi police for allegedly raping his biological daughter. The court, in its verdict, concluded that the accusations were likely motivated by a long-standing marital dispute between the accused and his wife, casting doubt on the credibility of the charges.

According to the defense, the wife had threatened to implicate her husband in a false case if he refused to agree to her demands. The defense further revealed that the wife, after the accused was jailed as an undertrial, had transferred property belonging to him into her name, suggesting a financial motive behind the allegations.

The court, after reviewing both oral testimony and documentary evidence presented by the prosecution, found that the stringent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSOA) did not apply in this case. The judge noted that the evidence did not conclusively support the serious charges of sexual assault and that the accusations appeared to stem from the ongoing marital discord.

In delivering the judgment, the court emphasized the importance of scrutinizing the credibility of evidence, especially in cases involving such grave allegations. With the acquittal, the accused was released from custody, bringing an end to the nearly two-year legal battle.

