 Thane Court Sentences 62-Year-Old Contractual Gardener To Life Imprisonment For Killing Supervisor Over Payment Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Court Sentences 62-Year-Old Contractual Gardener To Life Imprisonment For Killing Supervisor Over Payment Dispute

Thane Court Sentences 62-Year-Old Contractual Gardener To Life Imprisonment For Killing Supervisor Over Payment Dispute

In his order of July 7, made available on Friday, the Principal District and Sessions Judge SB Agrawal also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Laxman Dita Kakan.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: History-Sheeter Gets 20-Year Jail For Sex Assault On 10-Year-Old | Representational Image

Thane: A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has convicted a 62-year-old contractual gardener for killing his supervisor over money and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

In his order of July 7, made available on Friday, the Principal District and Sessions Judge SB Agrawal also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Laxman Dita Kakan.

About The Murder

As per court papers, Kakan was working on the premises of a school in Mira Road. He and other gardeners were paid Rs 200 per week.

Read Also
Thane Court Sentences Three To Life Imprisonment For Brutally Murdering Friend To Rob His Gold...
article-image

Additional Public Prosecutors AP Ladwanjari and Jaishree Korde told the court that Kakan attacked his supervisor Devilal Hariram Kalaguman (25) with a hammer after a dispute over pay in May 2020, resulting in his death. He then sat beside the body.

Other gardeners found the supervisor in a pool of blood and alerted the police, who arrested Kakan. In all, 12 prosecution witnesses, including Kakan's co-workers, were examined during the trial.

"Considering all the circumstances, I am of the view that the guilt of the accused has been proved by the prosecution beyond reasonable doubts," the judge said, handing Kakan the life sentence.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Court Sentences 62-Year-Old Contractual Gardener To Life Imprisonment For Killing Supervisor...

Thane Court Sentences 62-Year-Old Contractual Gardener To Life Imprisonment For Killing Supervisor...

Mumbai News: Lake Levels In 7 Reservoirs Supplying Water To City Rise To 25 Per Cent

Mumbai News: Lake Levels In 7 Reservoirs Supplying Water To City Rise To 25 Per Cent

Thane Shocker: Riled Over Water Splash By Rickshaw, Man Stabs Driver On Ghodbunder Road

Thane Shocker: Riled Over Water Splash By Rickshaw, Man Stabs Driver On Ghodbunder Road

NEERI Case: Single Order Of 6 Drains Split Into 3 To Avoid Nod From CSIR HQ

NEERI Case: Single Order Of 6 Drains Split Into 3 To Avoid Nod From CSIR HQ

PM Modi Set To Lay Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Over ₹29,400 Crore In Mumbai Today

PM Modi Set To Lay Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Over ₹29,400 Crore In Mumbai Today