 Thane: Couple Kill 18-Month-Old Daughter, Secretly Bury Her In Graveyard In Mumbra; Police Exhume Infant Girl's Body
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Couple Kill 18-Month-Old Daughter, Secretly Bury Her In Graveyard In Mumbra; Police Exhume Infant Girl's Body

Thane: Couple Kill 18-Month-Old Daughter, Secretly Bury Her In Graveyard In Mumbra; Police Exhume Infant Girl's Body

"The autopsy report confirmed that the child had suffered injuries on her head and other body parts,” he added.

Prashant NarvekarUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

In a shocking case, a couple allegedly killed their 18-month-old daughter and secretly buried her at a graveyard in Mumbra, in Thane district.  The  city police received an anonymous letter which gave information about the gruesome crime. The police detained the couple, Jahid Sheikh (38) and his wife Noorami (28) on Wednesday and interrogated them. Initially, they denied any knowledge about the child. But they broke down on sustained interrogation and revealed that they had murdered the child and buried the body in a local graveyard. The police rushed to the graveyard and exhumed the body.  The exact motive behind the murder, which took place on March 18,  is yet to be ascertained by the police. 

Said Anil Shinde, senior inspector of Mumbra police station: “ we  recently received an anonymous letter about the couple killing their child, Labiba, and quietly burying the body in the graveyard.  Initially, the accused did not cooperate, but later told how they committed the crime. However, they are yet to reveal the motive behind the killing. ” 

 "The autopsy report confirmed that the child had suffered injuries on her head and other body parts,” he added.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) has been registered , he said.

Inspector (crime) S A Dawne said the couple was produced before a magistrate on Wednesday and remanded to police custody till April 15. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MumbaiNaama: SC Shows The Way On Climate Change And Human Rights

MumbaiNaama: SC Shows The Way On Climate Change And Human Rights

Mumbai Accident: Tragic Crash On Elphinstone Bridge Claims Life Of Police Constable; Case Filed

Mumbai Accident: Tragic Crash On Elphinstone Bridge Claims Life Of Police Constable; Case Filed

Mumbai: Matunga Police Arrest 3 In Fake Call Center Stock Market Scam

Mumbai: Matunga Police Arrest 3 In Fake Call Center Stock Market Scam

Mumbai: 800 Families From Santacruz To Boycott Lok Sabha Elections Over 75-Month Delay in SRA Scheme

Mumbai: 800 Families From Santacruz To Boycott Lok Sabha Elections Over 75-Month Delay in SRA Scheme

World Memon Day: Double Delight As Eid Celebrations Coincides With Community Day

World Memon Day: Double Delight As Eid Celebrations Coincides With Community Day