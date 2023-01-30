Thane: Country's first-ever model G-20 Summit begins at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini in Uttan | FPJ

To celebrate India’s historic achievement of assuming the G20 presidency, the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership (IIDL) has organised a first-of-its-kind Model G20 Summit in the country.

The two-day summit was inaugurated by India's G20 Sherpa-Amitabh Kant and Guest of Honour-Eko Junor the Minister Counsellor of Indonesia in the presence of Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini’s (RMP) campus in Uttan near Bhayandar on Monday.

165 participants from across ten states will don the roles of delegates as G20 member countries, observer nations and international organisations to deliberate head-to-head on matters of world peace, sustainable development, global economy and inclusivity.

Appreciating the event, Sherpa Amitabh Kant gave an overview of India’s perspective during the presidency of G20 while encouraging participating delegates to give their best solutions for shaping a better world in the changing and challenging times.

RMP vice-chairperson Dr Sahasrabuddhe shared his views on how this Model G20 summit was an example of the clarion call given by prime minister Narendra Modi to take India’s G20 to the masses. The central theme of Model G20 is ‘Global Partnerships: Challenges & Opportunities. Delegates will debate and discuss through four tracks including- Leader track (L20), Sherpa track (S20), Finance track (F20) and Civil track (C20) in the two-day event. Ming Foong Cheong, Consulate General of Singapore in Mumbai, who is a guest invitee of G20 will be the chief guest at the valedictory and the prize distribution ceremony.

