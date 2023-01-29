Bhopal: MP to make presentation on rural tourism at G-20 meet in Gujarat

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A presentation on rural tourism in Madhya Pradesh will be made at the Tourism Working Group meeting of G-20 to be held in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat from February 7-10. A side-event themed on Rural Tourism for Community Empowerment and Poverty Alleviation will be organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India on February 7. The side event also has a session to showcase India's rural tourism cases. In the session, participants have been invited to share innovations and experiences on the projects run under Responsible Tourism Mission of Madhya Pradesh.

Besides MP, only Kerala has been invited for the presentation. Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla said, 'It is a matter of great pleasure that a presentation on rural tourism will be made at the G-20 working group meeting. Rural tourism has a great potential for economic development, social transformation and inclusive community participation.”

Shukla said that the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department is working for 'making better places for people to live and for the tourists to visit'. Information about rural tourism projects of Madhya Pradesh will be given to the representatives of major countries of the world at the meeting. Projects like homestay, rural tourism, responsible souvenir project, safe tourist destination for women, solid liquid waste management project, project Humsapar, etc. will be presented, Shukla added.

