Thane: Counselling instead of fine for traffic rule violations, today

The Thane Thane Traffic police have declared today as a 'No Traffic Challan Day’ to create awareness about traffic rules, a report from the Indian Express stated.

Today, motorists in Thane will not be fined or issued an e-challan by the Thane Traffic police on Thursday for violating traffic rules. However, they will have to sit through a counselling session.

The erring motorist will not be fined or issued an e-challan but will be brought to a nearby/respective traffic division, where they will be counselled on the importance of following traffic rules, a Thane Traffic police officer told the Indian Express.

According to the report, the day is being observed to increase awareness about the revised fines and mitigate traffic rule violations.

Mumbai Traffic Police earlier this month increased compounding fines for various offences under the Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Act.

Fine for driving without helmet remain unchanged at Rs 500 however driving without seatbelt which was expected to remain unchanged at Rs 200 has been increased to Rs 500 for the first time and Rs 1500 from then after, as per the latest fine chart issued by the Mumbai traffic department.

According to the revised fines, the underage driving will shell out ten times the old fine at Rs 5,000 instead of Rs 500. A similar hike was seen in the fines compoundable for driving without a valid license. Fine for honking repeatedly in a residential area has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.

The fines for speeding have been doubled from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for light motor vehicles, while for other vehicles the fines have been hiked from Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000. For triple seats on a two-wheeler, the fines are hiked from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000, and additionally, the rider's license will be disqualified.

The use of black films on the car windows, the glass will be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,500, meanwhile the use of fancy number plates with words like DADA, BOSS, BABA, MAMA will attract a fine of Rs 1,000 and the reflectors, tail lights missing from the vehicles will cost a violator Rs 1,000.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 03:36 PM IST