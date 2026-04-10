Thane Corporators Flag Neglect At Railadevi Lake, Seek Urgent Action Despite ₹100 Crore Beautification Project

Railadevi Lake faces safety and sanitation concerns despite major beautification investment in Thane | File Photo

Thane, April 10: Corporators Vikas Repale and Namrata Bhosale-Jadhav have issued a formal petition to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner, sounding an alarm over the rapid deterioration of Railadevi Lake in Ward 19.

Despite the recent conclusion of the first phase of a landmark Rs 100-crore beautification project—funded by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA)—the site has reportedly descended into a state of severe neglect and instability.

In a joint letter submitted to the civic chief, the representatives highlighted a critical security vacuum. They asserted that the absence of dedicated security personnel and a permanent maintenance framework has transformed the lakefront into a sanctuary for "anti-social elements."

This shift has sparked significant safety concerns among local residents, who report a rise in public disturbances and unauthorized trespassing.

Hygiene and ecological concerns

Beyond safety issues, the corporators underscored a burgeoning public health crisis at the site:

Sanitation Breakdown: Systematic failures in waste management have led to significant garbage accumulation.

Avian Nuisance: Unregulated pigeon feeding has exacerbated unsanitary conditions, resulting in a persistent foul stench that threatens the area’s ecological health.

Infrastructure Attrition: Without a dedicated team to oversee the newly installed MMRDA assets, the multi-million rupee infrastructure faces the risk of vandalism and weather-related decay.

Formal demands for intervention

The memorandum outlines a series of urgent requirements to restore the lake's status as a premier public space:

24/7 Security Mandate: The immediate appointment of round-the-clock security guards and a permanent staff for daily upkeep.

Enhanced Law Enforcement: A request for intensified police patrolling to deter illegal activities and loitering.

Strict Regulatory Enforcement: Implementation of rigorous penalties for littering and a total ban on pigeon feeding.

Asset Protection: The creation of a specialized mechanism to safeguard the beautification infrastructure from theft and damage.

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The corporators have called for "immediate and decisive intervention" from the TMC Commissioner, stressing that the current trajectory of the lakefront undermines both the massive financial investment and the civic well-being of Thane’s citizens.

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