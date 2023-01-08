Thane: Cops returns valuables worth more than ₹39 lakhs to rightful owners

Owners receiving their recovered valuables from the police | FPJ

Thane: The police officials from Thane under the guidance of Ganesh Gawde, additional commissioner of police-Zone-1, Thane on the occasion of Raising Day returned stolen valuable worth Rs 39,30,621 recovered in various offences, back to their rightful owners at an event at Saiba Hall at Manisha Nagar in Kalwa on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Forty-one individuals turned up at the event to claim their valuables.

A senior police officer from Kalwa police station informed that, " As per the procedure when the police arrest the offender and recover stolen goods from them then application has to be made to court by the original owners. When the court gives a nod the stolen valuables are returned to the rightful owners. The process sometimes is lengthy and it can also take two to three years."

Gawde said, " We were happy to see the happiness on the face of all the original owners who received their stolen items. Overall we returned the valuables worth Rs 39,30,621 to the original owners. The best part was that all the original owners thanked the police officials present during the event."

One of the original owners on the condition of anonymity said, " I was like I will not get my stolen gold chain in this life but thanks to the police officials from Thane who are doing a great job. I am really happy to receive back my 10 grams chain which was gifted to me."