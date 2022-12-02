Thane cops organise cyber crime awareness program at St Mary's junior college

Thane Police cyber cell | FPJ

Thane: On Friday, December 2, the Thane police cyber crime cell organised a cyber crime awareness session at St. Mary's junior college under the direction of Rajendra Dhabade, Thane city deputy commissioner of police of economic offence wing (EoW) and cyber cell.

More than 250 girls students participated in this awareness camp where senior police inspector cyber cell Neelam Wawal, police inspector Neeta Mandve and police constable Rajendar Negi briefed the students about cyber crime like online frauds, banking, jobs, online shopping and sextortion frauds.

Misuse of social Media platforms & how to prevent them.

Rajendar Dhabade, deputy commissioner of police, EoW and Cyber Cell, Thane city said, "It has been reported that from last few years cyber crime have increased in city and solving cyber crime case is a difficult one. In order to make more people aware about cyber crime we will be organising more such programs in the coming days.The awareness program will be held in all part of Thane to aware public of being targets of such cyber fraudsters."

During the awareness program senior journalist Aziz Malik also shared the dias with the police officials.