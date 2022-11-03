e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane cops on lookout for man accused of raping minor in Titwala

Thane cops on lookout for man accused of raping minor in Titwala

As per the First Information Report, the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the child, called her to his house on Monday and allegedly raped her.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Thane cops on lookout for man accused of raping minor in Titwala | Representative Photo
Follow us on

Thane rural police have launched a manhunt for a 25-year-old man from Titwala in the district who is accused of raping a five-year-old girl.

As per the First Information Report, the accused, who lived in the same neighbourhood as the child,  called her to his house on Monday and allegedly raped her.

After the girl's family registered a case on Tuesday, the accused became untraceable, said a police official. Police are looking for the man, he added.

Read Also
Mumbai: Minor rape survivor sexually assaulted again; one accused nabbed, other still at large
article-image

Maulana convicted for sexually assaulting a minor

Mumbai special court recently convicted a maulana [Muslim cleric] to 20-year-term for sexually assaulting a minor who used to go to his house to study the Quran.

The court also refused to accept the contention of the accused that he was falsely implicated in the case due to religious enmity. The accused was found guilty under section 376 AB (sexual assault on a girl below 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 (penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Assualted, threatened her

On May 6, 2019, when the victim had gone for her classes, the accused sexually assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences if she spoke to anyone about it. The girl returned home and later told her mother about the assault, following which a case was registered against the accused.

The accused had claimed that it was a false case filed by the victim's family due to religious enmity, as they belong to the Sunni sect while he belongs to the Deobandi sect. He further alleged that the victim and her family members were illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Read Also
Mumbai: POCSO court sentences Maulana to 20-year jail for sexually assaulting minor girl
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Voting for Andheri by-poll begins; many queue up outside booths

Mumbai updates: Voting for Andheri by-poll begins; many queue up outside booths

Thane cops on lookout for man accused of raping minor in Titwala

Thane cops on lookout for man accused of raping minor in Titwala

Andheri by-poll: Voting begins in the constituency, 3.61 percent voter turnout until 9 am

Andheri by-poll: Voting begins in the constituency, 3.61 percent voter turnout until 9 am

Mumbai Weather Update: Air Quality Index at various parts of the city

Mumbai Weather Update: Air Quality Index at various parts of the city

Cyrus Mistry accident: 'Narrowing of road flustered Anahita,' Darius Pandole to Mumbai cops

Cyrus Mistry accident: 'Narrowing of road flustered Anahita,' Darius Pandole to Mumbai cops