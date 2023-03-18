Thane: Cops nab 26-year-old man with two country made guns, six live cartridges

Thane: The Thane property cell unit arrested a 26-year-old man with two country made guns and six live cartridges nearKopri police station in Thane on Friday, March 17. The accused was carrying them illegally to sell to unknown persons informed a police officer from Thane property cell unit on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Akash Shirshat (26) a resident of Patel Nagar in Ulhasnagar Camp number-5.

Anand Raorane, senior police inspector, property cell unit, Thane said, " Our team received a tip-off that the accused Akash Shirshat will be coming with guns and live cartridges for sale near Thane station. The team laid a trap near Thane station area and nabbed the accused near Kopri police station with two country made guns and six live cartridges."

Raorane further added, " While interrogating further it was revealed that the accused was facing two cases of abetment of suicide and illegal possession of firearms in Jalgaon. A case was registered against the accused under Arms Act and further investigation is underway."