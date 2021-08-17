Thane: Cops book hospital ward boy for operating 14-year-old and damaging his finger

Advertisement

Thane: The Naupada police in Thane have booked a ward boy with a private hospital for injuring the finger of a 14-year-old boy. The ward boy damaged the finger while removing a metal ring from the minor boy's finger. He used a surgical grinder to remove the ring and injured him.



The police said the complainant identified as Sheetal Topale, 43, owns a parlor and is a resident of Panchpakhadi in Thane. Topale resides with her husband and two sons Mayank,19, and Parth, 14.

Topale's husband in his statement to police said it was on June 17, 2021 his son wore a metal ring on one of the fingers of his right hand. "The ring got stuck in the finger and it was swelling. So along with relatives we took him to Lakecity hospital near Cadbury junction in Thane at 9pm. At around 10pm, Parth was taken inside the operation theatre. At 10:30pm they called me inside the operation theatre when there were two ward boys. One of the ward boys informed me that the surgical machine blade is broken and asked me to take Parth back home, as he will come home the next day," added Topale in his statement to the police.

The police said Topale in his statement further said that on June 18, 2021 the ward boy Swapnil Hotkar reached their residence at 12:30pm. "The Topale family questioned Hotkar over who was the doctor who will carry out the operation. To which Hotkar replied that due to the COVID-19 situation, he himself will perform the operation".

"Then using an electric surgical grinder machine he started cutting the ring. As it was paining and Parth was shouting he then gave an anesthesia injection and again started cutting the ring. He later removed the ring, but the hand was burned due to the grinder machine. He then gave a TT injection and took Rs 3,000 fees. When the parents asked about the burn he said it was his mistake and he would come daily for first aid. But the mistake had resulted in causing gangrene to the victim who had three operations," said a police officer.

The family further approached the police and registered a case on August 16 at Naupada police under section 337, 338 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Ravindra Kshirsagar, senior police inspector, Naupada police station confirmed about a case being registered and said, "We have registered a case against the ward boy Swapnil". "During primary investigation we found that the ward boy had independently carried out the operation without any concern from the hospital. We took his statement and are further investigating the matter," added Kshirsagar.

