Thane cops arrest two with banned tobacco products worth over ₹ 77 lakh

Bhiwandi crime branch unit-2 team with the seized tobacco products | FPJ

Thane: On December 1st, two people were allegedly found in possession of gutkha and prohibited tobacco goods worth Rs 77,76,920 by the criminal branch unit-2 of the Bhiwandi police in the Thane district.

The Bhiwandi crime branch unit-2 along with the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials based on a tip-off from the source raided a truck on Thursday carrying banned premium Raj Niwas scented pan masala and XL premium pan masala.

Sachin Gaikwad, senior police inspector, crime branch unit-2, Bhiwandi said, " We have arrested truck driver Murtaz Kamruddin Ansari (33) and Kurban Sakurmiya Ansari (24) a cleaner a native of Jharkhand and recovered Rs 77,76,920 banned tobacco products and gutkha. Manik Jadhav, a food safety officer has registered a complaint against truck owner Bharat Transport company private limited and permit holder Juber Ahmed from Agra in Uttar Pradesh."

Gaikwad added, " The case has been registered at Nizampura police station under relevant sections of the IPC and FDA regulations against four accused and the case is further investigated by assistant police inspector Dhanraj Kedar from crime branch unit-2 of Bhiwandi."