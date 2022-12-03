e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane cops arrest two with banned tobacco products worth over ₹ 77 lakh

Thane cops arrest two with banned tobacco products worth over ₹ 77 lakh

The officials raided a truck on Thursday carrying banned premium Raj Niwas scented pan masala and XL premium pan masala based on a tip-off from a source.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Bhiwandi crime branch unit-2 team with the seized tobacco products | FPJ
Follow us on

Thane: On December 1st, two people were allegedly found in possession of gutkha and prohibited tobacco goods worth Rs 77,76,920 by the criminal branch unit-2 of the Bhiwandi police in the Thane district.

The Bhiwandi crime branch unit-2 along with the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officials based on a tip-off from the source raided a truck on Thursday carrying banned premium Raj Niwas scented pan masala and XL premium pan masala.

Sachin Gaikwad, senior police inspector, crime branch unit-2, Bhiwandi said, " We have arrested truck driver Murtaz Kamruddin Ansari (33) and Kurban Sakurmiya Ansari (24) a cleaner a native of Jharkhand and recovered Rs 77,76,920 banned tobacco products and gutkha. Manik Jadhav, a food safety officer has registered a complaint against truck owner Bharat Transport company private limited and permit holder Juber Ahmed from Agra in Uttar Pradesh."

Read Also
Thane: Two men arrested in Bhiwandi for theft; over 13 mobiles and bike worth Rs. 1,84,000 recovered
article-image

Gaikwad added, " The case has been registered at Nizampura police station under relevant sections of the IPC and FDA regulations against four accused and the case is further investigated by assistant police inspector Dhanraj Kedar from crime branch unit-2 of Bhiwandi."

RECENT STORIES

Godrej Properties buys 18.6 acre land in Mumbai for Rs 750 cr to build luxury homes

Godrej Properties buys 18.6 acre land in Mumbai for Rs 750 cr to build luxury homes

Mumbai: Congress takes a dig at Ashish Shelar after Ajay Ashar's appointment as MITRA vice president

Mumbai: Congress takes a dig at Ashish Shelar after Ajay Ashar's appointment as MITRA vice president

Navi Mumbai: NMMC and CIDCO demolish illegal church in Seawoods days after BJP member raises...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC and CIDCO demolish illegal church in Seawoods days after BJP member raises...

Bombay High Court stays Shinde-Fadnavis govt's cancellation of MVA orders for rural development

Bombay High Court stays Shinde-Fadnavis govt's cancellation of MVA orders for rural development

Mumbai: On December 6, bars, liquor shops in several areas around Dadar to remain shut

Mumbai: On December 6, bars, liquor shops in several areas around Dadar to remain shut