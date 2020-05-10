Thane cop on radar for fleecing money from chemist

As the entire country has been expressing gratitude to the police personnel for their relentless battle against coronavirus, some rogue cops have been embarrassing the entire force with their corrupt practices. In a major embarrassment for the Thane (rural) police, a constable attached to the Navghar police station is under the scanner of investigations for his alleged involvement in fleecing money from a local medical store owner in Bhayandar (east). The complainant, Ramfer Shuukla who runs Darshan Chemist, a medical store in the Navghar Road area, in his letter to the SP Thane (rural) has alleged that the cop first sent a person to buy an energy drink on Thursday and later demanded Rs 1 lakh for not filing a case for selling prohibited substance during the lockdown period, which could lead to his arrest for at least 3 months. The rogue cop also tried to forcibly remove the finger ring of the terrified complainant who coughed up Rs 20,000 to secure his release, but informed SP Dr Shivaji Rathod about the incident. “Yes, I am in receipt of the compliant and sub divisional police officer Shashikant Bhosale has been deputed to conduct a detailed probe. Strict action will be taken in accordance with the report,” confirmed Dr. Rathod. Several social organisations and local trade associations have demanded strict disciplinary action against the erring police personnel.