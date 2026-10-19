Thane Contractors Protest Outside Collectorate Over Unpaid Dues, Demand High-Level Probe Into Payment Delays | File Pic

Thane, October 19,2026: Contractors from across Maharashtra staged a protest in front of the Thane District Collectorate on Monday under the banner of the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation. The demonstration was organized to voice anger over billions of rupees in unpaid government dues that have pushed hundreds of small and medium contractors into severe financial distress.

Escalating Financial Distress and Suicides

Protesters highlighted that small-scale contractors across various state government departments have been forced to deploy personal capital and secure heavy loans to complete civic and infrastructure projects. Despite completing work on time, payments have remained stuck for months.

The lack of timely disbursements has severely crippled operational cash flows, leaving contractors unable to service bank loans, pay worker wages, or manage routine operational costs. According to the Federation, this mounting debt burden and financial strain have tragically led to 9 contractors taking their own lives.

Unmet Demands and Disillusionment

Federation leaders pointed out that previous peaceful protests, including a symbolically observed "Black Diwali," failed to elicit any meaningful response from the state government. "Repeated appeals and demonstrations have fallen on deaf ears. There has been no concrete action or policy decision to resolve the pending dues crisis," a Federation spokesperson stated during the agitation.

During Monday's demonstration, contractors displayed banners demanding the immediate release of stuck funds and urging the state administration to take proactive steps to prevent further bankruptcies and tragedies.

Call for Deputy Chief Minister’s Intervention

The Federation called on Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to intervene with urgency and empathy. Referring to recent public appearances—such as his swift visit following an incident involving actor Tiger Shroff—representatives urged the Deputy Chief Minister to show similar promptness and sensitivity toward the life-and-death crisis facing government contractors.

Key Demands Put Forward

The Maharashtra State Contractors Federation submitted a list of key demands to the district administration:

1. Immediate Clearance of Pending Dues: Release all long-standing unpaid bills across state government departments without further delay.

2. Establishment of a High-Level Inquiry Committee: Set up an independent, high-level panel to investigate why payments were stalled, establish accountability, and outline a clear release schedule.

3. Financial Relief Measures: Implement structured support mechanisms to help affected contractors recover from debt and ongoing financial losses.

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Warning of Statewide Agitation

The Federation warned that if the state government fails to take immediate corrective measures, contractors will escalate the protests into a statewide, street-level agitation. The ball is now in the government's court to see how quickly it addresses the growing discontent.

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