Mumbai: BMC Rolls Out e-Office System For 14,000 Users To Speed Up Civic Administration

The BMC’s new digital platform aims to streamline official correspondence, track files and reduce administrative delays across departments | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: In a bid to cut through administrative delays and make civic governance more accountable, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is rolling out an e-Office system covering approximately 14,000 users across its departments.

The phased initiative aims to reduce paperwork, streamline file movement and accelerate decision-making by shifting key administrative processes online.

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide reviewed the implementation roadmap at a recent monthly review meeting at the Command and Control Centre in Worli, where officials assessed technological readiness, infrastructure requirements, training and administrative preparedness.

Digitisation Of Administrative Processes

Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and introduced in accordance with a Maharashtra government resolution, the platform will digitise official files, correspondence, proposals, notes, drafts and approvals.

Digital signatures will facilitate electronic authorisation, while file tracking will enable officials to monitor pending cases, decisions and correspondence.

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Training And Technical Support

"To ensure a smooth rollout, the BMC’s Information Technology Department will organise training for nodal officers, establish a centralised helpdesk to resolve technical issues and form core teams under departmental heads to oversee implementation. Digital Signature Certificates have also been provided to authorised signatories," Bhide said.

A circular has been issued to facilitate the system’s implementation and adoption across the civic body.

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