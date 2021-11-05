Thane: Contractor booked for negligence after workers die of electrocution

The Central police station in Ulhasnagar have registered a negligence case against a contractor after two workers got electrocuted in Ulhasnagar in August. The police during investigation found that the workers were assigned the job of gardening on the terrace of the building without giving safety or precautionary measures.

The police said the two deceased, Vivek Naresh Singh and Ram Vinay Pandit 34, both working with Pallavi nursing home came in contact with an open electric wire while working and got electrocuted.

The police said on November 4, the Central police station have registered a case under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian penal code. The police have registered a case against Sanjay Pandit (37), the contractor who owns Pallavi Nursing in Ulhasnagar.

"The workers were doing gardening work on the top of the terrace. They were putting mud and spreading it when they accidentally came in contact with an open wire and got electrocuted. It was found that they didn't wear a safety suit including a helmet, gloves, jacket, safety shoes, and belt. However, it was the negligence of the contractor. So a negligence case is been registered against him," said a police officer.

According to the fire brigade officials, the incident took place on August 18, at around 8 pm on the terrace of B-wing, Regency Plaza, a commercial building based at Shantinagar in camp-3, Ulhasnagar, Thane.

Mangesh Chavan, police sub-inspector, Central police station said earlier an accidental death was reported. Chavan who is the complainant in the case said after e found negligence of the contractor after investigation a case was registered. We are yet to arrest the contractor as the investigation is going on.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 06:27 PM IST