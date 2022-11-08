Thane: Bridge work to start from '23, says UMC after protests

Narrow bridge which has been in use is dangerous for drivers and padestrians. |

Ulhasnagar: The work of the much-awaited new bridge over the Waldhuni river in Ulhasnagar will start in the first week of January 2023, informed the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) Additional Commissioner Jamir Lengrekar on Tuesday.

The only bridge over the Waldhuni river to reach the western side of Ulhasnagar railway station was demolished in April this year due to its dilapidated condition. The UMC had cleared the proposal to build a new bridge six months back but the work didn't commence.

Raising the issue last week, social worker Shivaji Ragde and ex-corporator Gajanan Shelke protested in the presence of former MLA Pappu Kalani. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena city chief Bandu Deshmukh had also held an agitation.

The work delayed due to aqueduct

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Lengrekar said, “There is an aqueduct next to the old bridge over the Waldhuni river owing to which the work is stalled. We have identified the place to shift the aqueduct. The tendering process of the same will start soon.” He claimed that the shifting will be completed by December end, so the project will take off in the first week of January 2023. “Our aim will be to construct it before the next monsoon,” he added.

In the absence of a bridge, there is no alternative which provides seamless connectivity to the west side of the railway station.

Dissatisfaction among the citizens

Sashikant Dayama, a social activist from the town, said, “Even though the old bridge which was in dilapidated condition was demolished six months back, the construction of the new one is yet to start hence there is dissatisfaction among the citizens. It's really good that the UMC has announced that the work will now start.”

As the old bridge was the only vehicular route to reach the west of the Ulhasnagar railway station, auto drivers and bikers are using the narrow river bridge leading to the CHM College. Due to this, there is a possibility of a major accident. This is the reason that the citizens are asking the UMC to shut the traffic on the narrow bridge, Mr Dayama added.