Thane Congress Questions TMC Safety Lapses After Two Girls Drown In Jogila Lake, Demands Immediate Action |

Thane: Following the tragic drowning of two young girls at Jogila Lake, questions have been raised regarding the safety measures put in place by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Lack Of Protective Measures Alleged

Thane City District Congress President Rahul Pingale targeted the civic administration, questioning how long it would take for authorities to act when lapses in safety continue to claim young lives. Pingale conducted a site inspection of the Jogila Lake premises alongside social activist Sandeep Khambe, Block President Pravin Khairaliya, and local residents.

According to Congress representatives, the lake area lacks adequate protective railings, security personnel, and basic preventive measures to keep children away from the water body. Pingale alleged that while beautification efforts around the lake remain incomplete, essential safety measures for citizens have been completely neglected. He questioned why the administration failed to implement security safeguards in advance, especially when young children could easily access the water.

Demanding that the incident not be dismissed as a simple accident, Pingale called for a thorough investigation to establish accountability among concerned municipal officials and contractors.

The Congress party has put forward the following key demands:

Criminal Liability: Filing a case of culpable homicide against those responsible.

Financial Assistance: Immediate monetary compensation for the victimized families.

Immediate Security Measures: Deployment of 24-hour security guards, installation of CCTV cameras, and placement of temporary barricades around Jogila Lake within 24 hours.

Pingale warned that if safety measures are not implemented immediately and responsibility is not fixed, the Thane Congress unit will launch an intense agitation.

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